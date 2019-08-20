AMHERST, N.Y. — For years the University at Buffalo (UB) did not have the proper facilities to compete successfully against other schools in the Mid-American Conference (MAC). Those days are officially over.

UB celebrated the grand opening of the Murchie Family Fieldhouse on Tuesday. Now UB has one of the best facilities in the country.

Its a sign of how far the UB athletic program has come since the university decided to go Division I in 1999.

There were certainly some lean years but the football program and the men's and women's basketball teams have been extremely successful in the last few seasons.

At the grand opening UB president Satish Tripathi, athletic director Mark Alnutt and Brittany Murchie all spoke about the facility and the impact it will have on the lives of UB students and student athletes.

