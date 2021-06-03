UB, Canisius men win regular season finales

The Bulls (14-7) clinched the No. 2 seed in the Mid-American Conference Tournament, while the Griffs (7-5) wrap up the regular season in a thriller.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bulls and Canisius Griffs men's basketball teams both wrapped up the regular season with wins on Friday night.

The Bulls beat Kent State 81-67 to secure the second seed in the Mid-American Conference tournament, and they were led by Jeenathan Williams, who finished with a game-high 21 points in the win.

Williams was one of four Bulls, including Jayvon Graves, Josh Mballa and David Nickelberry, who scored in double figures on the night.

And Canisius ended its condensed regular season at 7-5, with a thriller. The Griffs ended their game against Siena on a 10-2 run to win 76-75.

The Griffs were led by Ahamadou Fofana and Majesty Brandon, with 16 points apiece, in the win.