AMHERST, NY- Its been a huge year for UB athletics. The Bulls football team just missed out on a bowl game and returns with high expectations for this season.

The men's and women's basketball teams had strong showings in the NCAA tournaments. Now wrestler Alex Smythe will have a chance to compete internationally.

Smythe recently qualified for the U23 Championships in Bucharest, Romania, the week of November 12-18.

Smythe's eventual goal is to make Team USA. This is a big step toward reaching that goal. To qualify, he beat some of the top wrestlers in the country and now has earned a chance to compete against some of the top wrestlers in the world.

Smythe wrestled for six seasons at Eden High School.

Smythe told 2 On Your Side's Stu Boyar what an honor it is to compete for his country and UB head coach John Stutzman is excited for his wrestler, a red shirt senior.

