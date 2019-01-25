BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two University at Buffalo football players are in the spotlight this week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Quarterback Tyree Jackson who briefly thought about transfer from UB to play another year of college football but ultimately declared for the NFL and wide receiver Anthony Johnson.

Both were key parts of the Bulls success on the grid iron this past season.

WGRZ-TV Sports Director Adam Benigni is joined by Buffalo News Bills beat writers Vic Carucci and Jay Skurski on Sports Talk Sunday and this week the former Bulls players are a hot topic. Sports Talk Sunday airs Sunday morning at 10 o'clock on WGRZ-TV.