UB's Dyaisha Fair headed to Syracuse

The star guard follows coach Felisha Legette-Jack to Central New York.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — It really wasn't a question if Dyaisha Fair was going to leave UB, only a question of where she would transfer to.

The connection she formed with head coach Felisha Legette-Jack at UB clearly won out.

UB's star guard announced on Twitter Tuesday that she's trading in blue and white for orange and blue.

Fair leaves for Syracuse as UB's all-time leading scorer, with two years of eligibility remaining. She averaged 23.4 points per game this past season.