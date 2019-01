BUFFALO, N.Y. — In a simple statement on the University at Buffalo website it says, "The women's basketball game at Ball State originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 30, has been postponed to Wednesday, Feb. 20. Game time will be announced at a later date."

The Bulls are 14-4 and 6-1 in Mid-American Conference play. They are coming off a 93-64 thrashing of Northern Illinois last Saturday.

The UB women are scheduled to play at Central Michigan Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.