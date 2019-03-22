BUFFALO, N.Y. — Shortly after the University at Buffalo men tip off against Arizona State the UB women start their game against Rutgers in Connecticut.

This UB team is young. Last year five seniors, and then junior Cierra Dillard led the way to the Sweet 16. This time Dillard and Summer Hemphill are leading the way with nine underclassmen including seven freshmen.

Head coach Felisha Legette-Jack has done an incredible job getting this young team to win the MAC title and move into the NCAA tournament.

If UB wins its opening game they'll most likely get powerhouse Connecticut in the second round. Head coach Jack knows that her young players might be just a little star struck but its part of the process of being a student-athlete.

Jack who obviously wants to win also wants her players to enjoy the experience.