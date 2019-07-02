AMHERST, N.Y. — It was a tale of two halves for the UB women as they beat Toledo, 73-63 on Wednesday night at Alumni Arena.

Cierra Dillard was held without a bucket in the first half as the Bulls trailed by ten at halftime.

But they used a 20-6 run in the third quarter to get back in the game. Summer Hemphill led the way with 19 points and seven rebounds while Dillard finished with 17 points, 15 of those coming in the second half.

The Bulls also avoided two straight loses and bounced back from that loss against Central Michigan last weekend.

UB is now 15-5 overall and 7-2 in MAC play. Up next they host Kent State at 1 p.m. on Saturday.