AMHERST, N.Y. — Seemingly from the moment she walked though the door, the University at Buffalo women's basketball team has revolved around the stellar play of Cierra Dillard. Saturday was another memorable day in the Senior guard's career, as she eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau in her time in Amherst in just her 53rd game. Not to be lost in that milestone, the team won it's fourteenth contest or the season again Northern Illinois at Alumni Arena 93-64.

The Bulls made a surprising run to the Sweet Sixteen in 2018, and they know they'll need more than one player if they want to surpass that this season. Fortunately during this run of six straight victories, the supporting cast has been stepping up. Second leading scorer Summer Hemphill tossed in 18 points and emerging sophomore Hanna Hall added 17 against NIU. For Dillard, who put up 26 points to go with 5 rebounds and 11 assists, a career high, the approach remains on just trying to do her part. "I just go out and play my role," she said following her double-double performance. "That's all it is. I just go out and play my role and try to help my team to the best of my ability to credit the team wins."

"1,000 is unbelievable and I'm so grateful and I give glory to God, but I'm just glad we came out with the win."

For the woman in charge, the numbers are a direct result of the type of person taking the court. "1,000 points. 2,000. 3,000. Five. I don't care what she scores, I'm just glad she's on our team," explained head coach Felisha Legette-Jack. "Cierra Dillard is a special player, a special person. Character kid, stands for high academics, and she can play this game a little bit."

With the Bulls appearing to round into form as the season progresses, the team hopes they'll all be standing for something else as well: a trophy presentation.