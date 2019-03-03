AMHERST, N.Y. — It was an emotional day at Alumni Arena as the UB women honored their five seniors Cierra Dillard, Autumn Jones, Ayoleka Sodade, Brittany Morrison and Courtney Wilkins on senior day.

The team had a big celebration after the game, but there was a lot to cheer for during it.

The Bulls dominating the top team in the MAC with an 86-61 win over Miami (OH). As usual, Dillard led the way with a game-high 31 points. Summer Hemphill continues her impressive play as well with her 11th double-double of the season. She ended with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

As for the postgame ceremony, there were many laughs and tears as the team watched tribute videos of their five seniors.

For Dillard, she reflected on her short, but special team as a UB Bull.

"Coach Jack r rejuvenated my career. This Buffalo community rejuvenated my career. They just woke me up and kind of the beast in CD and they just made it possible for me to love the game again," Dillard said.

And head coach Felisha Legette-Jack teared up when watching the tribute videos of her seniors and reflected on the special bond she has with Dillard.

"She believed in me when nobody, when not a lot of people did. I believed in her when she was ready to quit. And together we kind of found ourselves," Jack explained.

The Bulls still have two regular season games left before the MAC tournament gets underway and these seniors are hoping to end their college careers with another NCAA tournament run.