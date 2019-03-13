CLEVELAND — What a difference a few days can make. On Saturday, UB lost to Kent State by nine in the regular season finale. Four days later on Wednesday, the Bulls beat them by 33 in the MAC tournament quarterfinals.

"The difference was focusing on Buffalo. I think we focused a lot on what Kent did on Saturday and what their plays were, the players they have and they have a great team but I think we're focusing on Buffalo, having -our sister's back. If I get beat, I know my sister's there," Cierra Dillard said after an 85-52 win on Wednesday.

Dillard led the Bulls with a game-high 22 points but as a whole, they had a balanced attack. Four players ended in double figures including Hanna Hall who ended with 16.

"I don't think we've shown what we can do yet. This is a really special group, this is a very skilled group and when we come together it's something amazing," Hall said.

The Bulls now advance to the MAC semifinals for the fifth straight year. They will face the number one overall seed, Central Michigan on Friday. UB lost both regular season matchups, the first one by 11 and the second by 5 so the Bulls are hoping third time's a charm in a rematch of last year's MAC title game.