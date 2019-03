CONNECTICUT, USA — The UB women's basketball team beat Rutgers Friday afternoon in Storrs Connecticut 82-71 to move into the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Their reward for the win ? A second round matchup with national powerhouse Connecticut.

Summer Hemphill led all scorers with 23 points. Cierra Dillard had 20 for the Bulls.

UB put this one way in the fourth quarter outscoring the Scarlet Knights 23-to-10..