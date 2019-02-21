MUNCIE, Ind. — (UB Sports Information) - The University at Buffalo women's basketball team put on a clinic, dominating Ball State on both ends of the floor, in a 97-58 victory at Worthen Arena on Wednesday night.

The Bulls shot an efficient 62.5% from the floor, including 8-of-18 (44.4%) from beyond the arc while converting 9-of-10 from the charity stripe. Buffalo scored 37 fast break points and 56 points in the paint, both season-highs, while also scoring 28 points off of 25 Cardinals turnovers.

Summer Hemphill recorded her ninth double-double of the season, tying a career-high with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Cierra Dillard added 20 points, six assists, two rebounds and two steals while Theresa Onwuka chipped in 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. All but one Bulls player recorded a point for UB.