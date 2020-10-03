AMHERST, N.Y. — Last weekend, Felisha Legette-Jack's team was on a six-game losing streak. Now, they're on a six-game winning streak and off to Cleveland for the MAC quarterfinals.

UB women's basketball has all of the momentum as tournament time heats up. The Bulls beat Miami (OH), 87-72 on Monday at Alumni Arena.

Now they face the No. 3 seed, Kent State on Wednesday.

The Bulls dominated in the first half jumping out to a 56-27 lead at the break. But the Redhawks closed the gap a little in the second, yet not enough to overcome UB's strong start.

Freshman sensation Dyaisha Fair led the way with a game-high 28 points. Theresa Onwuka also ended in double figures with 18, Hanna Hall had 13 and Adebola Adeyeye added 10.

UB is trying to make the NCAA tournament for the third straight year.