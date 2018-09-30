AMHERST, N.Y. - In front of the largest home crowd of the Lance Leipold era at UB the Bulls suffered their first loss of the season, a 42-13 thumping by the Black Knights of Army.

It was a tough day for Bulls quarterback Tyree Jackson. He completed just 10 of 24 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown.

UB scored on its first possession when Jackson connected with K.J. Osborne for a 53 yard touchdown. The Bulls had some uncharacteristic dropped passes and had an Emanuel Reed touchdown run called back by a holding penalty.

The biggest play of the game came in the second quarter with Army leading 14-7. UB kicker Adam Mitcheson had a 28 yard field attempt blocked and return 80 yards for a touchdown by Army's Elijah Riley. The Bulls made it 21-13 in the third quarter but the day belonged to Army.

The Black Knights lead the all the time series four games to three.

Nearly 24,000 fans turned out to watch the game on a gorgeous fall afternoon.

"I want to thank all of our fans that came out," head coach Lance Leipold said.

"We are really appreciative of the atmosphere. Our crowd was the best it's been since we've been here as a program. Ultimately, we're disappointed in our performance today. Hopefully, if it was the first time around for a lot for people, hopefully, they'll come back and watch this team compete."

UB is at Central Michigan next Saturday at 12 noon.

© 2018 WGRZ