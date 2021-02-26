UB unveils 2021 football schedule

AMHERST, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo unveiled the 2021 football schedule Friday. The Bulls will open with four non-conference games starting September 4th at home against Wagner. Game times will be announced at a later date.
Saturday, Sept. 4 -- WAGNER
Saturday, Sept. 11 -- at Nebraska
Saturday, Sept. 18 -- COASTAL CAROLINA
Saturday, Sept. 25 -- at Old Dominion
Saturday, Oct. 2 – WESTERN MICHIGAN
Saturday, Oct. 9 -- at Kent State
Saturday, Oct. 16 -- OHIO
Saturday, Oct. 23 -- at Akron
Saturday, Oct. 30 – BOWLING GREEN
Saturday, Nov. 6 -- BYE
Tuesday, Nov. 9 -- at Miami
Wednesday, Nov. 17 – NORTHERN ILLINOIS
Tuesday, Nov. 23 -- at Ball State