UB beats Akron, 80-78 for fourth-straight win behind Graves' triple-double

Jayvon Graves recorded the third triple-double in UB men's history, as the Bulls have now won seven of their last eight games.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo senior guard Jayvon Graves posted the third triple-double in school history in the Bulls' 80-78 win over Akron on Tuesday. Graves had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in the win.

Josh Mballa led UB in scoring with 15 points, and four Bulls were in double figures against the Zips. Ronaldo Segu had 14 points and Jeenathan Williams had 13.

The Bulls have now won four straight and seven of their last eight games, and are now 13-7 on the season and 11-5 in the Mid-American Conference.

Buffalo wraps up the regular season hosting Kent State on Friday night at 6 p.m.