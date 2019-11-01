AMHERST, N.Y. — UB receiver K.J. Osborn has made the decision to transfer to the University of Miami. He had entered the NCAA transfer portal after the Bulls loss to Troy in the Dollar General Bowl.

Osborn announced his decision in a post on Twitter Thursday night.

"I would like to thank Coach Leipold, Coach Ianello, the remaining football and academic staff, along with my teammates, for making these last 4 years at the University at Buffalo a great experience. Thank you for giving me an opportunity not only to play college football, but to create lifelong relationships and earn my college degree."

Osborn was the second leading receiver on the Bulls roster behind Anthony Johnson who is projected as an early round NFL draft pick. Osborn had 53-catches for 892-yards and seven touchdowns in 14-games.

His decision follows that of quarterback Tyree Jackson to leave the program to enter the NFL draft.