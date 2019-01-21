BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo Bulls men's basketball team is ranked 14th in the country in the latest Associated Press college basketball poll released on Monday.

The Bulls moved up two spots from the previous week. They have a record of 17-1 and are undefeated in the Mid American Conference.

The Bulls defeated Eastern Michigan by a score of 77-65 at home last Friday.

The next game for the Bulls is Tuesday night. They will travel to play Northern Illinois. The game starts at 8 p.m.

The next home game for the Bulls is on Tuesday, January 29th when they host Ball State at Alumni Arena.