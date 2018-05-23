BUFFALO, NY (UB Sports Information) – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team has been selected to participate in the second annual Belfast Classic in Northern Ireland, it was announced on Tuesday afternoon by the Sport Changes Life Foundation. The event runs from November 29 through December 1 and will be broadcasted nationally across the United States.

The Belfast Classic, established last year, is run by the Sport Changes Life Foundation in partnership with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (BHOF) and the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC).

The 2018 event will feature an expanded field to eight schools. The schools will compete in two four-team brackets, with University campus round games in America leading into two tournament brackets in Belfast aptly named 'Samson' and 'Goliath' after the iconic Harland and Wolfe cranes in the Titanic quarter ship yard of Belfast.

The field for the 2018 event is as follows: University at Albany (America East Conference), University at Buffalo (Mid-American Conference), Dartmouth College (Ivy League), LIU Brooklyn (Northeast Conference), Marist College (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (Horizon League), University of San Francisco (West Coast Conference) and Stephen F. Austin State University (Southland Conference). Brackets and exact schedules will be announced at a later date.

© 2018 WGRZ