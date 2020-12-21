x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Sports

UB men's basketball pauses team activities following positive COVID-19 test

The team paused activities due to a positive COVID-19 test result within the team's Tier 1 personnel.
Credit: WGRZ
UB South

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo men's basketball program announced Monday it has paused all team activities following a positive COVID-19 test.

The positive test result was within the team's Tier 1 personnel. That includes student-athletes, coaches, team managers and support staff.

The program was notified of the positive test result on Sunday. NCAA guidelines require Tier 1 personnel to be tested for COVID-19 three times a week.

The department of athletics and the university say they will continue to follow all guidelines and safety protocols provided by the NCAA, Mid-American Conference and Erie County Health Department Officials.

Related Articles