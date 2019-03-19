AMHERST, N.Y. — Both UB basketball teams got a great send off to their respective NCAA tournaments Tuesday afternoon.

The men are headed to Tulsa and a first round match up with the winner of the Arizona State St. John's matchup. Those two teams play Wednesday night in the play in game in Dayton, Ohio. If Arizona State wins UB head coach Nate Oats will be matched up against the man who hired him at UB, Bobby Hurley. UB's game Friday afternoon is scheduled to tip off at 4-pm.

The women are headed to Storrs Connecticut and a first round matchup with Rutgers. The women are a tenth seed taking on seventh seeded Rutgers. Legendary Scarlett Knights coach C. Vivian Stringer is out on a medical leave of absence so she won't be coaching again this season. The UB women's game is scheduled to tip off at 4:30 Friday afternoon. If UB beats Rutgers chances are they will get powerhouse Connecticut in a second round matchup.