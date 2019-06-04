AMHERST, N.Y. — Saturday afternoon the University at Buffalo name Jim Whitesell its new men's head basketball coach. He has been the associate head coach for the last four seasons. Whitesell succeeds Nate Oats who left to become the head coach at Alabama.

Whitesell is the 14th coach in program history. Whitesell arrived in Buffalo after spending two seasons as an assistant coach at St. John's, helping lead the Red Storm to the NCAA Tournament in 2014-15. Whitesell has spent 24 seasons as a head coach at the NCAA Division I, II and III levels prior to his time with the St. Louis Billikens, and brought 34 years of collegiate coaching experience to UB.

Whitesell was the lead recruiter for CJ Massinburg who left as UB's second all-time leading scorer.