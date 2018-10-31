AMHERST - UB football continues to put up big numbers in the midst of a historic start.

The Bulls moved to 8-1 on the season with a 51-42 win over Miami, OH at home on Tuesday night.

Quarterback Tyree Jackson threw for three touchdowns and ran for three as well. Jackson's three touchdown passes were to top receiver Anthony Johnson for 75, 20, and 10-yards.

The Bulls led 28-21 at the half and took a 42-28 lead on Johnson's third TD reception of the game in the 3rd quarter.

The RedHawks scored twice before the end of the 3rd to tie the game 42-42.

Jaret Patterson capped a 53-yard drive with a 4-yard TD run in the fourth.

UB closed the scoring with a 37-yard FG from Adam Mitcheson.

The Bulls improve to 8-1 on the season and are 5-0 in MAC East play.

Buffalo hosts Kent next Tuesday night in the final home game of the season.

