BUFFALO, N.Y. — Coming off its best season in school history, the Bulls now look to 2019 and kick-off the new season at home against Robert Morris on August 29.

Here is the full schedule (times TBA):

Thursday, August 29th vs. Robert Morris

Saturday, September 7th @ Penn State

Saturday, September 14th @ Liberty

Saturday, September 21st vs. Temple

Saturday, September 28th @ Miami (OH)

Saturday, October 5th vs. Ohio

Saturday, October 19th @ Akron

Saturday, October 26th vs. Central Michigan

Saturday, November 2nd @ Eastern Michigan

Thursday, November 14th @ Kent State

Thursday, November 20th vs. Toledo

Friday, November 29th vs. Bowling Green

UB opens conference play at Miami (OH) on Saturday, September 28. The Bulls' first MAC home game of the year is also homecoming against Ohio on Saturday, October 5th.

While kick-off times are still to be determined, UB does have some nationally televised games once again. November 14 at Kent State will be on CBS Sports Network, November 20 at home against Toledo will be on ESPN2 or ESPNU and November 29 (regular-season finale) at home against Bowling Green will be on ESPNU or CBS Sports Network.

The Bulls are looking to build off of 2018, where they won a school-record ten games to become bowl eligible for the fourth time in program history. UB also made the MAC championship game and played in the Dollar General Bowl but fell short in both.

Good news for UB, head coach Lance Leipold signed a five-year contract extension in February. He'll have some work to do filling some big holes in his roster with the biggest at quarterback after Tyree Jackson left school early for the 2019 NFL draft.

Other notable departures are wide receiver Anthony Johnson and linebacker Khalil Hodge who graduated last year. Wide receiver K.J. Osborn also left to transfer to the University of Miami.