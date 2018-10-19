TOLEDO, O.H. - Toledo Rockets are up 17-7 at halftime.

The UB Bulls are 6-1 and bowl eligible for just the fourth time in the history of the program. Saturday they face defending MAC Champion Toledo in a game you can see on WGRZ.

Coverage starts at 11:30am with Countdown 2 Kickoff with the game to follow at noon.

WGRZ's Adam Benigni is joined by Rachel Lenzi of the Buffalo News to preview the game,

WGRZ's Heather Prusak will report from the sidelines in Toledo during the game broadcast.

© 2018 WGRZ