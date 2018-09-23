BUFFALO, N.Y. - The UB Bulls are making history this season.

The Bulls pulled off an impressive victory over Rutgers, 42-13, Saturday afternoon on the road. This was the first time in team history that UB has ever defeated a Big Ten team.

This is also the first time since 1981 that UB is undefeated at 4-0 to start the season.

Quarterback Tyree Jackson threw for 263 yards, three touchdowns and threw two interceptions.

"I think this team is very level headed. We're just going to continue to worry about what's going on in the locker room and with us and continue to grow. You know, keep it rollings. We can't read into publicity or anything like that, we have to continue to work and stay humble," said quarterback Tyree Jackson.

Head Coach Lance Leipold says that motivation this season comes from being left out of the bowl last season.

"And to end the season like we did last year with three straight wins, but yet be bowl eligible for only the third time in our program's history, but be left out of a bowl, I think has left a sour taste in their mouths and they haven't forgotten about it, and they're gonna keep working hard to make sure that they have that opportunity this year," said Head Coach Leipold.

UB is back home next Saturday to host Army at noon.

