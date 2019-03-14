CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, the UB women opened the MAC tournament with a 33-point win over Kent State in the quarterfinals. A day later, the men followed it up with a 36-point win in their quarterfinal game. The Bulls beat Akron 82-64 on Thursday afternoon.

The Bulls set the tone right away with a 20-2 run in the first half. Head coach Nate Oats said this was the best defensive game they've played all year. Akron only shot 23.7% from the floor.

Offensively, Jeremy Harris ended with a game-high 23 points. To UB fans, this is no surprise. This is how he started the tournament last year with game-highs in the quarterfinals and semifinals a year ago.

UB is now two wins away from its second straight MAC title and the fourth in five years. The Bulls will play either Central Michigan or Kent State in the semifinals on Friday at 6:30 p.m.