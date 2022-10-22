UB gets 5th straight win, completes comeback

UB football had a memorable win Saturday afternoon vs. top seed in the MAC West, Toledo.

GETZVILLE, N.Y. — After losing their first three games of the season, the University at Buffalo won their fifth straight game on Saturday afternoon defeating Toledo 34-27.

It was a matchup of the top two seeds in the MAC East and West, both undefeated heading into the game, UB remains now as the only unbeaten team in conference play in the MAC, 4-0.

The Bulls rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Cole Snyder ran in a 5 yard touchdown to put the Bulls within two scores. The next UB drive, Snyder led the team on an 80 yard drive, capping it off with a 32 yard touchdown pass to Jamari Gassett.

After an interception by Marcus Fuqua, Ron Cook ran in a game deciding 30 yard touchdown that put the Bulls up for good.