KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The University at Buffalo women's basketball team fell 74-62 at Western Michigan on Wednesday night at University Arena.

The Bulls have now lost four straight games for the first time since the 2015-16 season, falling to 13-9 overall, 4-7 in league play.



Buffalo was led by senior Theresa Onwuka who scored 17 points to go with six rebounds and three assists.

Also scoring in double figures was sophomore Adebola Adeyeye who came up one rebound shy of a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds.

