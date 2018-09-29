BUFFALO, N.Y. - The University at Buffalo Bulls football team is looking to continue their undefeated steak Saturday.

The Bulls are coming off hot after crushing Rutgers last week, it was the first time in team history that UB has ever defeated a Big Ten team.

Bulls take on Army West Point Saturday at UB Stadium. If they win, they will be 5-0.

GAMEDAY SCORE UPDATES:

First Quarter:

Bulls QB Tyree Jackson 53-yard touchdown pass to WR K.J. Osborn; 7-0 Bulls.

Army RB Calen Holt 5-yard touchdown run; 7-7

