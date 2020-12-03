CLEVELAND — There won't be a repeat title for the University at Buffalo women's basketball team as the sixth-seeded Bulls fell to the third-seeded Kent State Golden Flashes, 72-66, in the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference Tournament at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday night. The loss snapped the Bulls' six-game winning streak and the young squad finished the season with a record of 19-12.



Dyaisha Fair who was named MAC Freshman of the Year on Tuesday, had the best game of her career, finishing with 36 points and 11 rebounds, both career highs. With multiple Buffalo players in foul trouble throughout the contest, Fair nearly single-handedly rallied the Bulls.

The Niagara women lost to top seed Rider 79-74 in the quarterfinals of the MAAC Tournament in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Maggie McIntyre led the way with 23-points for the Purple Eagles. Stella Johnson set a MAAC Tournament scoring record with 37-points and added 14-rebounds to lead Rider.