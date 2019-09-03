AMHERST, N.Y. — UB sent its five seniors out with a bang as they played their last game at Alumni Arena.

The Bulls beat Bowling Green, 84-73 to set a new school record for most wins in a season with their 28th of the year. They also set a new record for most conference wins in a season with 16.

Head coach Nate Oats put his five seniors out to start the game with Nick Perkins, CJ Massinburg, Jeremy Harris, Dontay Caruthers and Montell McRae.

The Bulls were cruising in the first half and took a 43-30 lead at halftime.

But just like last time, the Falcons rallied in the second half. They made it a one-point game, 55-54 with about 12 minutes to go in regulation.

And with 9:28 left as Bowling Green once again came back to make it a three-point game, the Bulls went on a 9-0 and never looked back.

CJ Massinburg ended the night with 15 points and moved to second on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,910 points for his career.

Nick Perkins led all scorers with 22 points and also added six rebounds and a steal.

Oats also made sure to take each senior out of the game before it was over so they could get a standing ovation from the crowd and have a chance to leave the court at Alumni Arena one last time.

After the game, the Bulls had a ceremony for each senior with their family and friends.

Even though this was their last home game and last regular season game, these seniors have a lot of work ahead.

Up next, it's on to the MAC tournament in Cleveland where the Bulls locked up the number one seed. They'll play either Akron or Miami (OH) on Thursday at noon.