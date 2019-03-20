TULSA, Okla. — It's day one for me in Tulsa but day two for the UB men as they flew in from Buffalo on Tuesday. They practiced at the University of Tulsa on Wednesday preparing for the two teams they could face on Friday in the first round, St. John's and Arizona State.

"When you have two teams to focus on they have different attributes that they bring to their team so it makes it a little harder but tonight we'll find out," Bulls' guard Davonta Jordan said.

While the big storyline is with Arizona State and facing former UB head coach Bobby Hurley, the Bulls say there's some motivation (besides advancing in the tournament) playing St. John's.

"Syracuse, Us, St. John's, we're pretty much at the top of New York and we just want to show that we're the top, top of that," freshman guard Jayvon Graves said.

Of course, it could be a battle of UB head coaches past and present as Nate Oats could face his former boss and the guy who gave him his shot at a Division I coaching job.

"Obviously we said it's not ideal. We'd rather not play each other but it's what the committee decided to do. We're good friends now and we'll try to beat each other as bad as we try to beat anyone else and be good friends again after the game," Nate Oats explained.

But no matter who they play, the Bulls are expected to win this game. That's something new for this team that was always the underdog in the previous three times they made the tournament.

St. John's and Arizona State play tonight at 9:10 then UB plays the winner on Friday in the first round at 4 p.m.