UB Football is in the midst of making history.

For the fourth time in the history of that program, they are bowl eligible. They are an impressive 6-1 after a 24-6 win over Akron at home on Saturday.

Now they're set to hit the road against the defending MAC Champion Toledo Rockets. It's a game you can see on WGRZ. Coverage will start with Countdown 2 Kickoff at 11:30AM, followed by the game itself at noon.

