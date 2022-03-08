UB Alumni squad, Blue Collar U win big at TBT, honor victims of Buffalo mass shooting

The squad defeated Americana for Autism 89-67 and closed out their dominating performance with a dunk from center Montell McRae.

DAYTON, Ohio — Blue Collar U, the University at Buffalo's alumni team, won The Basketball Tournament (TBT) Tuesday night in Dayton, Ohio, and claimed the 2022 grand prize of $1 million.

The squad defeated Americana for Autism 89 to 67 and closed out their dominating performance with a dunk from center Montell McRae.

C.J. Massinburg was named MVP with 18 points. In total, five Blue Collar U players reached double digits including Massinger, Blake Hamilton, Wes Clark, Lamonte Bearden, and Nick Perkins, who had a game-high 19 points.

The team of past UB players kept their former home close to their hearts throughout the tournament. Each player donned the name of one of the 10 victims killed during the tragic May 14 shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

This was Blue Collar U's second year competing in The Basketball Tournament and the team holds an overall record of 10-1. Their debut in 2021 ended after making it to the semi-finals.