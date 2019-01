Three Sabres prospects played in the gold medal game in the World Junior Championship as Finland beat Team USA, 3-2 on Saturday night.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Sabres 2017 second-round pick and defenseman Oskari Laaksonen, Sabres 2017 third-round pick won gold for Finland while defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, Sabres 2018 second-round pick won silver.

Also representing the Sabres in the tournament was center Matej Pekar (Czech Republic).