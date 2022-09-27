More Buffalo Bills Block Parties are in sight as the season moves forward

Two more are on the way with the first this Sunday as the Bills go against the Baltimore Ravens and then Sunday, Oct. 16 for the Bills vs the Kansas City Chiefs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills Block Parties are coming in hot with more on the way after its return last month.

West Chippewa Street will be closed off to traffic between Delaware and Franklin.

Coming off Sunday's loss against the Miami Dolphins, Chippewa business owners are calling on the Bills Mafia to come together and cheer on the Bills.

The unique game day experience includes two massive 15-foot LED video walls, live game sound, a live DJ during commercial breaks, and a live halftime show.

“Last year’s Bills Block Parties were an amazing experience for both the businesses and the fans,” Dale Segal, partner at Rec Room, one of the participating businesses, previously said. “We had over 2000 fans come downtown for a game day experience like no other. The feedback was so positive that we’re preparing for even fans more to come down and watch with us this year.”

For people interested in watching the game indoors, you will have the option to go inside Rec Room, Soho, Bottoms Up, 67 West and Buffalo Taphouse.

Gates open at noon and general admission starts at $10 and go up to $20 for VIP seating.