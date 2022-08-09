Turnovers costly to Bills in first half against Rams

The Bills turned the ball over three times and are tied with the Rams at 10 through the first half.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Buffalo Bills couldn't have scripted a better start Thursday night.

Josh Allen led a nine-play, 75-yard drive to open the game, capping it with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis, picking up right where they left off in Kansas City.

Things took a sudden and frustrating turn for Buffalo after that.

Allen had been having success in the short passing game and continued looking for receivers underneath. Los Angeles had tightened things up defensively. Allen hit Isaiah McKenzie, who bobbled what was a well-thrown ball in tight coverage and had the ball picked off.

Then running back James Cook, who the Bills drafted in the second round out of Georgia, fumbled on the first carry of his career.

Allen later threw into coverage over the middle and was picked off by Troy Hill.

Matt Gay kicked a 57-yard field goal to end the half with the score tied 10-10 here at SoFi Stadium.

Allen finished the half 17 of 20 for 153 yards passing with the touchdown to Davis and two interceptions. He connected with Stefon Diggs six times for 62 yards.

Dane Jackson intercepted Matthew Stafford while the Bills upgraded defensive front looked very much the part.