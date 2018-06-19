

WASHINGTON (AP) - Barry Trotz has resigned as coach of the Washington Capitals after leading them to the Stanley Cup.



Winning the Cup less than two weeks ago triggered a two-year extension for Trotz that would have given him a slight bump in salary to just over $2 million. That's what a person a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.



Trotz and the team could not agree on an annual salary that would have put him in line with other Cup-winning coaches. Toronto's Mike Babcock makes the most at $6.25 million, Chicago's Joel Quenneville is next at $6 million and Montreal's Claude Julien brings in $5 million.

