SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Just like with Cam Newton and Josh Allen, there are comparisons and conversations about Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly and Tremaine Edmunds.

When drafting him in 2018 the Bills were hoping Edmunds could become the Kuechly of Sean McDermott's defense in Buffalo.

And so far he's lived up to the hype and high expectations. He's coming off an impressive rookie year and even Kuechly notices his skill set.

"I've met him before. He's big, he's long, he's athletic. He did a really good job last year. I think this defense is set up great for him and the biggest thing about a guy like him is he wants to learn. As a young guy to come in with that attitude is the best way you can be," Kuechly said.

While those comparisons were brought up after the Bills drafted him, Edmunds learns from Kuechly but also isn't trying to become him.

"I've studied him but at the end of the day I'm trying to be my own player you know pick things from him, see the way he played when coach McDermott was his coach but at the end of the day I'm trying to be my own player. But he's a great player, everybody knows that so take stuff from his game, take stuff from other people's game and apply that to my game to be the best I can be," Edmunds explained.

"A guy like him, the sky's the limit so I'm excited to see what he does this year," Kuechly added.

"He's great and I've got a long ways to go. I'm just trying to take things that I can learn from him and things I can learn from other guys and develop it into my game," Edmunds said.