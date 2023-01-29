'Shut your mouth' | Chiefs' Travis Kelce has strong words for Cincinnati's mayor

The Kansas City tight end was referring to comments made by Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval before the AFC championship game.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After the Chiefs knocked off the Bengals, 23-20, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday in the AFC title game, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce had some strong words for Cincinnati’s mayor.

During the on-field postgame celebration, CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz was interviewing Kelce, who took aim at Cincinnati’s mayor for comments the mayor tweeted.

“I’ve got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor,” Kelce said. “Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni.”

Kelce was referring to Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, who was doing some trash-talking in a proclamation on Twitter a couple of days before the game.

Kelce then channeled his inner Beastie Boys and screamed to the adoring KC fans, "You got to fight for your right to party."

What did Cincinnnati's mayor tweet?

Pureval called Arrowhead Stadium "Burrowhead Stadium," a reference to the success Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow had seen on the Chiefs’ home turf, including last year’s 27-24 Cincinnati AFC championship win.

In his tweet, Pureval also poked fun at Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes, noting that the KC signal-caller was 0-3 against Burrow. In the proclamation, Pureval joked, "Whereas, Joseph Lee Burrow, who's 3-0 all-time against Mahomes, has been asked by city officials to take a paternity test confirming whether or not he's his father.”

A WHO DEY proclamation from the Mayor: @Bengals pic.twitter.com/W1tCqupdTw — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) January 27, 2023

With the loss, Burrow is now 1-3 against Mahomes in head-to-head matchups. Kansas City will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl next month.

Pureval took to Twitter again after the game.