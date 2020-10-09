Transit Drive-in to screen football games on Thursday, Sunday, Monday nights

Cue Carrie Underwood and play the Sunday Night Football theme.

The Transit Drive-In announced late Thursday night, ahead of the NFL season opener, that it has been given the green light to screen most of the Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football games.

"According to our attorney, we are not permitted to specifically mention the name of the league, or the teams that are playing. We can say that tonight's event kicks off at 8:20 PM, and features a team from Kansas City vs a team from Houston," the drive-in said in a post on Facebook.

Transit Drive-In says do not allow outside food or beverage but encourage fans to buy snacks from the snack bar located on the premises.

The games will be free to watch from the drive-in, and the capacity is 150 vehicles. All parking is on a first-come basis.