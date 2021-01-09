Cantlay delivers another clutch moment to win TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club

Patrick Cantlay, the winner of the TOUR Championship, wins a staggering $15 million, by far the largest single-tournament prize winnings on the PGA Tour.

ATLANTA — The final round of the TOUR Championship commenced Sunday at East Lake Golf Club, with an electric battle between Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm.

Patrick Cantlay won the FedEx Cup and it's $15 million prize. This time, “Patty Ice” was clutch with his 6-iron.

Cantlay had a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm on the final hole of the Tour Championship. With Rahm just behind the green in light rough in two, Cantlay hit a 6-iron to 12 feet.

Rahm narrowly missed his chip-in for eagle. That left Cantlay a safe two-putt birdie for a 69 and the $15 million prize. Rahm made $5 million as the runner-up. Cantlay is now a front-runner for player of the year.

Rahm, the 2021 U.S. Open winner and one of the game's brightest young stars, is currently the No.1 player in the world by the Official World Golf Ranking. Cantlay, meanwhile, is the world No. 4 in the midst of the best season of his career, with several PGA Tour event victories under his belt.

The basics

What : PGA TOUR Championship final round

: PGA TOUR Championship final round When : 10 a.m. gate time for ticketholders, 1:30 p.m. broadcast time for those watching at home

: 10 a.m. gate time for ticketholders, 1:30 p.m. broadcast time for those watching at home Where : East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

: East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta TV : 11Alive, 1:30 p.m. ET

: 11Alive, 1:30 p.m. ET Tickets: Sunday passes still available for about $100

Heading into the final round, Cantlay held a two-stroke lead over Rahm, at 20-under (his three-round total of 200 is actually two strokes higher than Rahm's 198, but the TOUR Championship starts players off with varying advantages based on the FedEx Cup standings. Cantlay, atop the standings, started at 10-under, while Rahm started at 6-under.)

Justin Thomas also lurked behind in third at 15-under.

