AMHERST, NY- UB gets a much tougher test in week two of the season than in their opener. The Bulls crushed Delaware State 48-10 Saturday. This week they travel to Philadelphia to take on the Temple Owls.

Temple is coming off a loss to their Philadelphia area rivals, Villanova in their season opener so Lance Leipold's team will have its hands full with an angry group of Owls. Leipold said the first thing discussed at meetings this week was how much tougher things can be in week two. Leipold said, "Stubbed their toe against their in city rival but games are always close between those teams. So we have to be ready, we have to able to match the physicalness that they'll bring at kickoff on Saturday."

Bulls quarterback Tyree Jackson was named the MAC East offensive player of the week after throwing for six touchdowns in the win over Delaware State. Wide receiver George Rushing a graduate transfer from Wisconsin said Jackson's a big reason he came to UB. "I remember one day he's in the pocket, he dropped back and I was like 50 yards down the field and if you watch film he really didn't even, it didn't take that much effort. He threw it like 60 yards down the field and I was like whoa! Like!! But you watch it on film which is kind of crazy sometimes but he's a really good quarterback. I think he's one of the top in the country honestly."

UB is trying to start the season with two wins for the first time since becoming an FBS program in 1999.

Saturday's game will be the Bulls first game on grass since they played at Florida Atlantic on September 19, 2015, a span of 34 games.

The Bulls are 1-and-2 against Temple in games played at Lincoln Financial Field.

