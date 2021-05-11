Blue Jays ticket sales in Buffalo delayed one week

Blue Jays tickets sales for homes games in Buffalo have been delayed a week following updated COVID-19 protocols by New York State.

The Toronto Blue Jays are playing their home games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo while the border between the United States and Canada remains closed due to the pandemic.

The Jays and Bisons say they are working with local health officials to safely increase capacity by offering fully vaccinated seating sections at Sahlen Field.

Due to this change, the club has postponed presale and on sale tickets by one week.

Bisons season ticket holders will be able to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 18, followed by the general public on Thursday, May 20 at 10am. For more information: https://www.mlb.com/bluejays/tickets

Tickets will be available for the first eight "home" games from June 1 to 17. Tickets for home games from June 24 to July 4 will go on sale to Bisons Season Ticket Holders on June 1 and to the general public on June 3.