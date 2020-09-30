x
Rays top Jays in playoff opener

The Tampa Bay Rays topped the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 in game one of the Wild Card round.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot celebrates his two-run home run off Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher A.J. Cole with Joey Wendle (18) during the seventh inning of Game 1 of a wild card series playoff baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Blake Snell took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and the top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays opened the playoffs with a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. 

Manuel Margot hit a two-run homer and Randy Arozarena tripled and scored on a wild pitch to give Snell and a dominant Rays bullpen all the offensive support needed to finish a combined five-hitter in the opener of the best-of-three AL wild-card series. 

Snell allowed just two baserunners until Alejandro Kirk singled leading off the sixth against the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner.

