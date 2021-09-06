x
Blue Jays slug 5 homers in 7-2 victory over Red Sox

Marcus Semien hit one of three home runs by Toronto in the fifth inning to extend his club-record road hitting streak to 25 games.
Credit: AP
Toronto Blue Jays' Marcus Semien, right, celebrates his two-run home run that also drove in Reese McGuire, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON — Marcus Semien hit one of three home runs by Toronto in the fifth inning to extend his club-record road hitting streak to 25 games and the Blue Jays rebounded from a tough loss to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-2. 

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Reese McGuire also went deep for the Blue Jays who had dropped four of their last five.

They blew a late 5-1 lead and lost 6-5 in Friday’s series opener, Rafael Devers had an RBI triple for the Red Sox, who had won seven of nine. 

Steven Matz held the Red Sox to four hits and a run over 5 2/3 innings.

