Blue Jays slug 5 homers in 7-2 victory over Red Sox

BOSTON — Marcus Semien hit one of three home runs by Toronto in the fifth inning to extend his club-record road hitting streak to 25 games and the Blue Jays rebounded from a tough loss to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-2.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Reese McGuire also went deep for the Blue Jays who had dropped four of their last five.

They blew a late 5-1 lead and lost 6-5 in Friday’s series opener, Rafael Devers had an RBI triple for the Red Sox, who had won seven of nine.

Steven Matz held the Red Sox to four hits and a run over 5 2/3 innings.