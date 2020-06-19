x
Skip Navigation

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

sports

Blue Jays and Phillies close facilities after positive tests

A number of players and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
Credit: AP
Gates to TD Ballpark, spring training baseball game home of the Toronto Blue Jays are locked, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Dunedin, Fla. Major League Baseball has delayed the start of its season by at least two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak and suspended the rest of its spring training schedule. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Toronto Blue Jays have shut down their spring training complex in Florida after a player presented symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Earlier Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies closed their site in Florida after five players and three staff members tested positive for the virus. The Phillies’ camp in Clearwater is about five miles from Toronto’s complex.

The Blue Jays said personnel at their camp have undergone testing. The club said it was following protocols established by its medical team and Major League Baseball.

Philadelphia and Toronto said their camps were indefinitely closed.

RELATED: Governor's office releases guidelines on what sports we can play right now

RELATED: Belmont Stakes set for Saturday