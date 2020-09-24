Jays rip Yankees 14-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Gary Sánchez made two of his team’s season-high four errors and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the sloppy Yankees 14-1, dealing New York perhaps a fatal blow in its race for home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Danny Jansen homered twice, once off No. 3 catcher Erik Kratz in the eighth, as the Blue Jays reduced their magic number to one for clinching a wild card berth and their first postseason appearance since 2016. The Yankees were in danger of falling 2 1/2 games behind Minnesota for the No. 4 seed and a home-field berth next week.